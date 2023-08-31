Angelos should look to Ravens owner for guidance | READER COMMENTARY

Most owners of professional teams made their fortune outside of sports. But since they were successful, they think that translates to their sport. Almost always it doesn’t. But since they made the money that bought the team, they have the right to impose their will on the team (e.g. Orioles owner Peter Angelos, former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, etc.), even if their influence is bad. In the case of John Angelos, he inherited the money, which is an even bigger red flag (e.g. Jim Irsay).

As The Sun suggests, Angelos should “stop talking” (“Orioles reset: John Angelos should stop talking. Here are 3 ways he can get his critics to do the same,” Aug. 28). And I suggest he take note of perhaps the most respected team in sport, the Ravens, and emulate its owner. But of course he won’t, continuing to say things that hurt his franchise and embarrass its fans.

— J.R. Respess, Ellicott City

