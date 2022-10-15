‘Murder, She Wrote’ star: Missed, she will be | READER COMMENTARY

The Hollywood Walk of Fame star of the late actor Angela Lansbury is pictured, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. Lansbury died at home in Los Angeles at age 96. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/AP)

It seems like every day I see a person, either a singer or actor, who meant a lot to me in my lifetime passing away in their 90s, and it brings close the fact that I am getting to that age in a not-too-distant future. My latest loss is Angela Lansbury who recently died at age 96 (”Angela Lansbury, who starred on Broadway in ‘Mame’ and ‘Gypsy’ and starred on TVs ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ is dead at 96,” Oct. 11).

I can remember watching the weekly show and being always amazed as to how she figured out “whodunit” when I was looking at another suspect. I grew up with cowboy- and corny space- shows on TV, and Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and even Francis, the talking mule. I actually thought they were funny: no cursing, no nudity; just clean, wholesome fun. Also, I remember going to the theater every Saturday morning and popcorn fights at the shows.

Yep, my world of growing up is fading fast ,and I like to say I grew up at “the right time.” But then again, I guess every generation feels the same way. It was OK back then, but wouldn’t survive today.

Goodbye, Angela. May you rest in peace. And to all, thanks for the memories!

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

