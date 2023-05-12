What about Alsobrooks for Senate? | READER COMMENTARY

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat, kicks of her quest to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin at a campaign rally at the New Carrollton Metro stop on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

While I am a longtime admirer of Michelle Obama, Maryland does not require her to move here (”Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: It’s past time to elect a Black senator from Maryland. How about Michelle Obama?” May 9).

We have a great candidate for the open U.S. Senate seat right here. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will be U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s successor. She is a proven leader and the right person to represent us in the Senate. She has my vote.

— Patty Nicholls, Towson

