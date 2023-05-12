What about Alsobrooks for Senate? | READER COMMENTARY

While I am a longtime admirer of Michelle Obama, Maryland does not require her to move here (”Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: It’s past time to elect a Black senator from Maryland. How about Michelle Obama?” May 9).
We have a great candidate for the open U.S. Senate seat right here. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will be U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s successor. She is a proven leader and the right person to represent us in the Senate. She has my vote.
— Patty Nicholls, Towson
