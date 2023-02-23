Will Andy Harris say anything to get elected? | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks recently asked a question we’ve been asking for a long time in his Feb. 10 column, ”Dan Rodricks: A fellow congressman asks a question for the ages: ‘What’s wrong with Andy Harris?’”

We were gerrymandered into Maryland’s 1st Congressional District to be misrepresented by Harris in the last election after a few years of being well represented by the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume. Every time there is a new outrage, we ask, “What’s wrong with Andy Harris?” But there are no answers.

The congressman’s parents are immigrants. America has been good to him and his family, and this is how he honors America and constitutional democracy?

Harris is a Johns Hopkins-educated physician who prescribed Ivermectin for COVID-19. He has voted to cut SNAP benefits despite widespread poverty in his district. Will their children go hungry when the benefits stop? Will they vote for Harris anyway?

Why do people in the 1st District keep voting for Harris? Does he actually believe all the stuff he spouts or is he an opportunist who will say anything to get reelected?

— Barbara Johnson, Towson

