Time to give Andy Harris the boot | READER COMMENTARY

For the sake of our state, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris must be defeated in November (”Andy Harris, unindicted co-conspirator, is unfit for public office,” Aug. 9). It can be done.

The population of Maryland’s 1st District is approximately 51% female. If every female voter, regardless of party affiliation, comes out and votes for Heather Mizeur, along with every male registered Democrat and unaffiliated voter, we can send Mr. Harris away permanently. Given Andy’s stance on a woman’s healthcare rights no woman should support him.

I am ashamed to have to admit that Mr. Harris is the congressman representing my district. He is as unfit for office as Republican U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Arizona’s Paul Gosar none of whom could ever have been elected in Maryland. It is time to erase the Harris stain.

— William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air

