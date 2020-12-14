Andy Harris is a disgrace | READER COMMENTARY

The Supreme Court quickly and correctly ruled that the suit was without standing. But the baseless suit and the actions of those who supported it constituted a dangerous attempt to subvert and undermine our election system, the very lifeblood of our democracy and one of our most sacredly held institutions. The definition of sedition is “overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward rebellion against the established order, including subversion of a constitution.” Mr. Harris signed on to an act of sedition, and he should be held accountable for this attack on our democracy. He has failed to uphold his sworn duty to support and defend the U.S. Constitution, and he should resign immediately or be removed from office.