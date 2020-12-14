Andy Harris is a disgrace | READER COMMENTARY

I have never been so ashamed of my representative in Congress. It’s difficult to find words to express the outrage and disappointment I feel knowing that Andy Harris is one of 126 House Republicans who signed on in support of a frivolous, but gravely damaging, lawsuit that attempted to disenfranchise the votes of millions of American citizens and overturn the outcome of our national election (”Attention, Andy Harris: Supporting Trump’s lies about the election is unpatriotic,” Dec. 3).
The Supreme Court quickly and correctly ruled that the suit was without standing. But the baseless suit and the actions of those who supported it constituted a dangerous attempt to subvert and undermine our election system, the very lifeblood of our democracy and one of our most sacredly held institutions. The definition of sedition is “overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward rebellion against the established order, including subversion of a constitution.” Mr. Harris signed on to an act of sedition, and he should be held accountable for this attack on our democracy. He has failed to uphold his sworn duty to support and defend the U.S. Constitution, and he should resign immediately or be removed from office.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment provides for such removal, stating “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress … who … having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” When the 117th Congress is seated in January, Mr. Harris should not be among its members. He will be recorded among history’s disgraced as one of the “Seditious 126.”
Philip Hosmer, Bel Air
