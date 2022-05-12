Washington could use some fresh blood | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Maryland Republicans, speaks during a 2021 news conference held by the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The 1st District congressman pledged to serve only six terms but has decided to run for a seventh this year. File. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File) (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP)

National term limits for members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three terms and U.S. Senate to two terms are a great idea (“National term limits debate resurfaces at inopportune moment for Maryland Rep. Andy Harris,” May 9).

All you have to do is look at all the “old farts” running our country today in both parties — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein being great examples, as well as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. All are long overdue at the retirement home. Their ideas are old and stale and it is only a natural theme to rotate new and younger representatives with “new ideas.”

It is a move in Washington well overdue, but the big question is: Will the old-timers who don’t want to leave vote for it? What would they do with their time? Play checkers with red and blue pieces? They would probably screw that up, too. Of course, there is always nap time.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

