Harris has a future in dermatology: He gets under Dan Rodricks’ skin | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dan Rodricks’ column, “Andy Harris plays doctor to justify food stamp cuts” (May 23), demonstrates that U.S. Rep. Andy Harris is so far under his skin that even when Dr. Harris proposes something that will actually improve the health of people with low incomes, Rodricks will be against it.

Why in the world should we allow federally provided food stamps to be used to provide folks with food that is not nutritious? I bet if sugary sweet beverages were prohibited from SNAP benefits and Harris suggested that they should be allowed, Rodricks would sarcastically accuse the congressman of trying to ruin the health of people living below the poverty line.

Advertisement

Junk food provided by the government to people who receive SNAP benefits? Count me against it!

— Donovan Dietrick, Delray Beach, Florida

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.