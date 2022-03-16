Does Andy Harris want rural Americans to lag behind the rest? | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris voted against the earlier Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which also included money specifically designated for rural broadband. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP)

On Wednesday, March 9, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve a spending bill that included money to expand broadband service to rural communities like the Eastern Shore. This money, over $550 million, allows Eastern Shore residents to enjoy access to the digital highway urban Americans use to improve their health, their educations, and their economies, as you well know.

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris knows this, because he voted against that bill.

This is consistent, since he voted against the earlier Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which also included money specifically designated for rural broadband. He consistently votes against measures that improve the lives and livelihoods of his constituents, even though we know only the federal government has the clout to make the necessary investments to enhance Americans’ lives.

Does he really want rural Americans to lag behind the rest of the country? Seems foolish to me, particularly when these same rural Americans include his voters.

Richard Bearman, Cambridge

