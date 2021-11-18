Don’t gerrymander Andy Harris out of office | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun’s never-ending tirades against U.S. Rep. Andy Harris took a scarier turn when the editorial board gleefully seemed to endorse gerrymandering Mr. Harris — and any Republican, for that matter — out of the congressional seat he’s been elected to for a decade, although most of his elections are not even close (”Democrats should absolutely end gerrymandering — the day Republicans do the same,” Nov. 15). His constituents approve of the congressman’s representation. A lot. (”Maryland legislators’ maps would leap U.S. Rep. Andy Harris’ district over the Chesapeake Bay to bring in more Democrats. Will they go further?” Nov. 14).