In 2016, then President-elect Donald Trump, Rep. Andy Harris (center, top) and Rudy Giuliani (right) shared a suite box on the Navy side during the second quarter of the Army-Navy football game in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Dan Rodricks’ recounting (“Andy Harris and Donald Trump: ‘Great’ minds think alike,” Oct. 18) of Rep. Andrew P. Harris’ Berlin town hall meeting was dispositive.

As Mr. Rodricks summarized: “It’s OK to invite a foreign power to interfere in a U.S. election. It’s OK to betray and abandon an ally. Andy Harris and Donald Trump — great minds think alike.”

Let’s face it, if anesthesiologist Mr. Harris practiced medicine the way he currently practices politics, the initials M.D. after his name would stand for malpractice defendant.

Stosh Cohen, Baltimore

