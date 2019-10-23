Dan Rodricks’ recounting (“Andy Harris and Donald Trump: ‘Great’ minds think alike,” Oct. 18) of Rep. Andrew P. Harris’ Berlin town hall meeting was dispositive.
As Mr. Rodricks summarized: “It’s OK to invite a foreign power to interfere in a U.S. election. It’s OK to betray and abandon an ally. Andy Harris and Donald Trump — great minds think alike.”
Let’s face it, if anesthesiologist Mr. Harris practiced medicine the way he currently practices politics, the initials M.D. after his name would stand for malpractice defendant.
Stosh Cohen, Baltimore
