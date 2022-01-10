Andy Harris poses a threat to American freedom | READER COMMENTARY

Jan. 6 marked the first anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol when extremist supporters of Donald Trump attempted to change the results of a legitimate election and overthrow our democratic government. U.S. Rep. Andy Harris’ reaction to that event is disappointing to say the least, and, in my opinion, places him in the company of persons who have committed treason (”Andy Harris fits the definition of hypocrite,” June 17).
Recently, I received a flyer from his office telling me how he supports Social Security, Medicare and controlling inflation. These are legitimate and real issues of concern to all citizens, especially those of us who are retired. Unfortunately, he has failed to address the major issues associated with dedication to the cult of Trump and others who would sacrifice the Grand Old Party and democratic principles to maintain power and gain election solely to benefit themselves. Carrying a firearm into the House Chamber and voting to decertify a genuine election result is unacceptable and places Mr. Harris in the same category as domestic terrorists like those who assaulted U.S. Capitol Police officers.
Associating with right-wing extremists and their tactics may please some of his colleagues, but to me and many of his constituents, Mr. Harris is way off base and does not represent those of us who honor and respect the Constitution and the rule of law. Mr. Harris is, in my mind, a real threat to our freedom and the rights we all share. He does not and has not honored his oath to uphold the Constitution.
I would hope that Mr. Harris would do some real soul-searching and begin to represent the First District the way his predecessors have. Rogers C.B. Morton and Wayne Gilchrest were honest men who represented their constituents and served the nation and the state of Maryland. Mr. Harris would do well to learn from their service and change his priorities.
Robert C. Grimm, Ocean Pines
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.