Andy Harris has his own ‘banana republic’ tendencies | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland raises questions about federal funding for transgender health at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on March 28, 2023. (Baltimore Sun). (U.S. House of Representatives)

Dan Rodricks did a nice job laying out the stuff of a “banana republic” perpetrated at the hands of Republicans in recent history (”Dan Rodricks: Wrong once again, Andy Harris. This is not a ‘banana republic.’” Aug. 3).

Unfortunately, he left out U.S. Rep. Andy Harris’s own stunt: trying to bring a gun into the U.S. House of Representatives two years ago. If that’s not the act of a banana republican, I don’t know what is.

— Cynthia Lipsitz, Catonsville

