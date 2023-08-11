Andy Harris has his own ‘banana republic’ tendencies | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks did a nice job laying out the stuff of a “banana republic” perpetrated at the hands of Republicans in recent history (”Dan Rodricks: Wrong once again, Andy Harris. This is not a ‘banana republic.’” Aug. 3).
Unfortunately, he left out U.S. Rep. Andy Harris’s own stunt: trying to bring a gun into the U.S. House of Representatives two years ago. If that’s not the act of a banana republican, I don’t know what is.
— Cynthia Lipsitz, Catonsville
