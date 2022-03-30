Maryland’s 1st District extends far beyond Eastern Shore | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris reacts to a sometimes contentious town hall meeting at Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

In their otherwise detailed article on gerrymandering in Maryland (“Finding ‘extreme’ gerrymandering in Maryland’s new congressional map, judge orders do-over,” March 25), Emily Opilo and Jeff Barker’s report was incomplete.

They write, “The state’s lone Republican congressman, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, represents the 1st Congressional District that includes the Eastern Shore and a portion of Baltimore County.”

However, the district also includes significant portions of Harford and Carroll counties. In fact, the majority of this district’s voters do not reside on the Eastern Shore.

Grenville B. Whitman, Rock Hall

