Andy Harris lacks basic decency | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks’ recent column (“For 1st District voters, a choice between common decency and Andy Harris,” March 25) was right on target, noting that voters of Maryland’s 1st District will get to choose not just between a Republican and Democrat, but between “decency and what you’ve been getting from Andy Harris.” Mr. Rodricks finds it challenging to identify the worst items in the incumbent’s record, but the column was apparently triggered by two recent votes that Mr. Rodricks believes reflect the congressman’s “indecency” and “heartlessness.”

The first was a vote against a bill that would include the history of the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II in National Park Service educational materials. Mr. Harris’s “no” vote was one of 16 negatives among the 422 votes cast.

The other no vote was against designating an already-built memorial to the 23 people killed and 23 others wounded in an assault-rifle attack on Hispanic people in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart in August of 2019. The bill sought to rename the already bought-and-paid-for memorial and designate it as a National Memorial. But Mr. Harris was among the 25 Republicans who voted against the bill, which again overwhelmingly passed the House. Why Mr. Harris would oppose these two innocuous but highly symbolic votes only he can say. It’s not worth trying to read his mind.

Personally, I’d put two other positions and actions at the top of the “troubling” list. First is the rank hypocrisy of a well-compensated medical doctor who made a good living off the health care system — and who, since joining Congress, has had a gold-plated Congressional Health Plan — trying over and over to repeal the Affordable Care Act, despite the benefits it brings to many less-privileged Marylanders and fellow Americans.

The other is his seditious behavior leading up to, during, and after the Jan. 6 rebellion. He participated in the misinformation campaign that set the preconditions for the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Then, even after the violence, he was one of an astounding 147 Republican members of Congress who voted to reject the election results that had been upheld in scores of court cases and certified by Republican secretaries of state and governors.

Mr. Harris does not deserve the trust of the people of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District. They will have their chance to teach him how democracy works this November. I hope they will replace him with someone who believes in basic decency as well as democracy and the rule of law.

Kevin McDonald, Pikeville

