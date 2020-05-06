Andy Harris is simply applying common sense to pandemic and criticism of him is unfair | READER COMMENTARY

I despise how The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board editorially treated Rep. Andy Harris although I can’t brag about him being my congressman and won’t even mention my congressman’s name (“Rep. Harris turns back on medicine and district to challenge Larry Hogan’s pandemic leadership,” May 4).
Congressman Harris didn’t toss out his medical certification as he was most likely dealing with COVID-19 when it wasn’t being talked about by the media. He never presented himself as an anti-environmentalist and is still very much a medical doctor.
What the man has been seeking is very simply common sense approaches to dealing with things. The only question your readers should be considering is why is Gov. Larry Hogan the new editorially-protected, politically-protected person?
Michael W. Kohlman, Parkville
