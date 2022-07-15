GOP committed to anti-democratic rule | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Maryland, discusses the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol on WMDT-TV. File. (47ABC/Baltimore Sun). (47ABC)

Maryland’s U.S. Rep. Andy Harris was one of those Republican congressmen that the Donald Trump administration was plotting with to overturn the election (“Andy Harris, unrepentant Jan. 6 co-conspirator,” July 13). It was also revealed that the “spontaneous” march to the U.S. Capitol was actually meticulously planned, far from a “normal tourist visit.”

Make note: One major party that is now committed to anti-democratic rule did everything in its power to keep these facts from coming to light, killing the attempt at a non-partisan independent commission, then trying to sabotage the current House committee’s investigation.

— Kevin McDonald, Pikesville

