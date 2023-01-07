Andy Harris richly deserves to be ignored | READER COMMENTARY

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., speaks as the U.S. House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP) (AP)

Since U.S. Rep. Andy Harris isn’t even supposed to be in Congress because he promised to only run for six elections, I figure I’m just going to totally ignore him and pretend that he doesn’t exist. He has been more or less useless anyway, so ghosting him will make no difference (”Andy Harris is working against the Maryland GOP brand,” Jan. 4).

The only other option is the continued and excruciating embarrassment that he’s our representative.

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

