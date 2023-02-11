Andy Harris puts himself above the interests of his congressional district | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican, participates in a candidate debate at Cecil College on Oct. 26, 2022. Harris was reelected last November but chose not to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris unilaterally decided that Maryland’s 1st Congressional District and its constituents did not deserve representation at the State of the Union Address on Feb. 7, putting his interests ahead of the district, its constituents and the U.S. Constitution.

Harris has one job — to represent the constituents of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District like he was elected to do. The district and and its constituents deserve better than this (”Dan Rodricks: A fellow congressman asks a question for the ages: ‘What’s wrong with Andy Harris?’” Feb. 10).

— Charles McCannon, Bel Air

