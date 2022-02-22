Who pays the royal settlement? Ultimately, U.S. tourists | READER COMMENTARY

So who’s going to pay for Prince Andrew’s hefty settlement? Now that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be slowly lifted, American tourists, of course. The royal watchers of the United States are besotted and whether it be for schadenfreude or for true love they spend millions every year to gawk at the royal family, its riches and its history. When Britain opens up fully, those U.S. tourists will flood the gates of Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London and yes, inadvertently, they will pay for Prince Andrew’s hefty settlement, at least a part of it.