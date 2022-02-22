Who pays the royal settlement? Ultimately, U.S. tourists | READER COMMENTARY

I had a hearty laugh over the recent commentary by Adrian Wooldridge of Bloomberg Opinion, “Who will pay for Prince Andrew’s settlement?” (Feb. 17). The oped bemoans moneys spent on the royal family’s minor members and wants them cut off from the royal purse for weddings and other capers. I say good luck with that.
The British royal family has a whole entourage of hangers-on, and the royal family tree is big business for the British media and the British government. Just look at Maryland Public Television right here. Its favorite imported repeat shows — that make me groan in agony and make me switch channels — are the ones about British royal family members from what they wear to what they eat, their customs and their scandals. It’s a waste of MPT’s money. But I am sure most Marylanders don’t share my sentiments.
So who’s going to pay for Prince Andrew’s hefty settlement? Now that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be slowly lifted, American tourists, of course. The royal watchers of the United States are besotted and whether it be for schadenfreude or for true love they spend millions every year to gawk at the royal family, its riches and its history. When Britain opens up fully, those U.S. tourists will flood the gates of Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London and yes, inadvertently, they will pay for Prince Andrew’s hefty settlement, at least a part of it.
That’s called taxation without representation with America still in the grip of the last vestige of colonialism called the British royal family.
Usha Nellore, Bel Air
