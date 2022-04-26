Analyze Wes Moore’s qualifications, not his addresses | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun devoted an editorial to the issue, “Wes Moore wasn’t born in Baltimore, but he has shown commitment to it,” (April 24). This issue reminds one of the flap about whether President Obama was “Black” enough. It seems that the efforts of The Sun’s editors and Mr. Moore’s critics would be better spent addressing his qualifications and experience to run a trillion-dollar state government than to where Mr. Moore is from. On his own behalf, Mr. Moore might well emphasize his extensive connections, which The Sun’s editorial documented, to the Maryland suburbs, which will be the election’s battlegrounds, in addition to his chosen commitments to Baltimore City.

— James Kelly, Ellicott City

