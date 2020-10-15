If Barrett’s Catholicism is concerning, so is Nancy Pelosi’s | COMMENTARY

Amy Comey Barrett has been chosen by President Trump to be the next Supreme Court Justice nominee (“Analysis: 5 key takeaways from day 2 of the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings,” Oct. 13). Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has concerns that if nominated, Judge Barrett’s Catholicism would interfere with her sworn duty to judge cases set before her according to the law. If I could, I would advise the senator of California to talk with the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, who is a devout Catholic, so she says. Has the Judiciary Committee ever questioned the Speaker of the House about her faith? Were there concerns about the many important decisions she would make for the good of all the American people? Or was it “don’t ask, don’t tell?” Senator Feinstein and Speaker Nancy Pelosi you are both guilty of “playing politics as usual.” We Americans are very intelligent. Don’t ever try to fool us. The game is over, and you both lose!