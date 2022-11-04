U.S. long-distance passenger trains a global embarrassment | READER COMMENTARY

Awaiting her northbound train, Dayo Olaloko holds a bouquet given by boyfriend Dele Osisami as he sees her off at Amtrak's Pennsylvania Station in Baltimore on Monday., Oct. 17, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial, “On-time performance is the key to Amtrak’s future in Baltimore and beyond” (Oct. 31), was spot on and all who read it should agree.

Many years ago, we took the Empire Builder (loved the name) to West Glacier to get married. Long before we were even halfway to our destination, the car attendant told us that it was doubtful the schedule would be met. We were hours late both going and returning.

On the other hand, the hundreds of trips to New York on the Metroliner and Acela were usually within minutes of the scheduled arrivals. Depending upon the clients I was “chaperoning,” some of the trips were very pleasant.

National rail service is yet another embarrassment when compared to other parts of the world.

— Sam Ketterman, Timonium

