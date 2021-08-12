Amsterdam prostitution is no success story | READER COMMENTARY

The tragedy of human sexual exploitation and trafficking is certainly something the Dutch and people of good will around the world have been struggling with for years. It is disconcerting, however, when writers like Mr. Steves portray their efforts as successful. The reality is that the legalization of prostitution in Amsterdam has led to increased sex trafficking, offering less protection for the vulnerable women and men throughout Europe and other parts of the world. In fact, the protection now offered is for the organized crime elements who benefit from what is in some, but not all cases, a legal business.