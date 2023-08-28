Reduce gun violence by regulating ammunition | READER COMMENTARY

Gun control remains one of the most divisive political issues in the United States but some states have chosen to strengthen laws designed to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and reduce the likelihood of mass shootings. (LifestyleVisuals / iStock via Getty Images)

With ghost guns and the number of Baltimore youths getting access to guns growing in general, what’s the one thing they all require? Ammunition. So while the guns themselves can’t be easily tracked, it would seem the common item they all require is ammunition. So why can’t Maryland, and really all states, require ammunition manufacturers to code all bullets to be micro-encoded to identify the ammunition and dealers who sell the ammunition to identify every person to whom it is sold (”Man fatally shot in Canton carjacking was loving uncle, husband,” Aug. 25)?

Yes, it make take several years for current ammunition to be used up before the effect will be realized, but eventually if we can identify who ammunition was sold to, won’t the police have an easier time identifying who fired the gun? Or prosecute those who may have acted as a pass-though to someone else?

The only way to stop the killing, if we apparently can’t stop the guns, is to track the true cause of the killings which is the ammunition. Doesn’t that make sense?

— C. Harvey, Cockeysville

