Keep ammunition out of the Chesapeake Bay | READER COMMENTARY

There’s an issue that’s not addressed in the article about the Greenbury Point danger zones (“Cardin, Van Hollen and Sarbanes urge more public input on Navy’s proposed Greenbury Point ‘Danger Zones,’” Jan. 26)

When they want to close the waters around Greenbury Point because of use of the firing range, that implies that the Navy is firing actual ammunition into the Chesapeake Bay.

While we certainly don’t want civilian watercraft in the path of ammunition, we also don’t want to pollute the Chesapeake Bay with ammo made of heavy metals, all of which are poison when dissolved in water.

Simulation technology has progressed to the point that Naval Academy cadets can be trained in simulators that will give them a more realistic training experience with live fire than actual live fire on an artificially sanitized firing range. And simulated ammo won’t pollute the bay.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

