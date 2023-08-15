CBF: Maryland must take stronger action on poultry pollution | READER COMMENTARY

The Maryland Supreme Court has ruled that the state is doing enough to regulate gaseous ammonia emitted by the state’s poultry houses, overturning a lower court ruling. File. (Baltimore Sun staff)

The recent article concerning a decision by the Maryland Supreme Court that Maryland is doing enough to regulate ammonia emissions from poultry houses (”Maryland Supreme Court says ammonia rules for chicken farms are sufficient. Environmental groups disagree.” Aug. 10) is certainly not good news for the Chesapeake Bay.

A peer-reviewed study conducted by North Carolina State University found that the more than 600 poultry houses on Maryland’s Eastern Shore emit millions of pounds of ammonia each year with much of the pollution deposited to land and water on the Eastern Shore. Poultry houses are emitting ammonia at a rate that would require a permit for any other nonagricultural industry in Maryland. And ammonia pollution not only damages our rivers, streams and the Bay, it harms human health, causing reduced lung function and increased rates of asthma.

Advertisement

As the article notes, a University of Maryland professor called the decision “an environmental injustice,” as many poultry houses are located in rural and lower income communities.

Just two weeks ago, the administration of Gov. Wes Moore recommitted to both restoring the Chesapeake Bay and addressing environmental injustices while using the best available science. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation encourages the administration to reexamine the science and revisit whether the state is truly doing “enough” to regulate ammonia pollution that is fouling the Bay and harming the health of our neighbors.

Advertisement

— Allison Colden, Annapolis

The writer is executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.