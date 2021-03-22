Successful AmeriCorps ought to be expanded | READER COMMENTARY

Some AmeriCorps programs such as the highly-successful Civic Works in Baltimore concentrate their service projects in specific communities. Other such as the NCCC recruit corps members from a national pool of applicants and do their service nationwide. AmeriCorps members help rehab and make homes energy efficient, tutor and mentor students. They respond to distressed communities after hurricanes, floods and wildfires. They reduce and provide prevention services to tackle the opioid epidemic, assist with services to military veterans and homeless people, and much more.