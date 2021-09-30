Spending $6B on a bridge to Va. post-pandemic makes no sense | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t doubt that the bridge connecting Montgomery County to Fairfax County on Interstate 495 needs repair to the tune of $6 billion. But why would that be of interest to Baltimoreans, particularly since the pandemic has taught us that many desk jobs can be performed at home (”Maryland’s $6 billion bridge rebuild offers a link to good jobs,” Sept. 27)?
I note that another letter writer, Jeff Rew of Columbia, advocates for a 40-hour workweek spread across four workdays instead of five (”The best route to a four-day workweek is the 10-hour day,” Sept. 28). Anyone from the Baltimore area having to cross I-495 counterclockwise into Virginia is making a 4- or 5-hour commute in addition to an 8- or 10-hour workday. That means if Mr. Rew travels from Columbia crossing said bridge twice a day, his 4-times-10-hour workdays turn into an extra 16 hours a week given the gargantuan traffic snarls on the Capital Beltway.
I strongly suspect that the bridge booster, Dennis L. Martire, chose the wrong audience to advocate for his project. Maybe the Virginian (identified as the vice president of the Laborers International Union) needs a lesson in geography to the effect that the American Legion Memorial Bridge on I-495 might as well be on the moon for all but the most hapless of Baltimore area commuters.
Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore
