Spending $6B on a bridge to Va. post-pandemic makes no sense | READER COMMENTARY

I note that another letter writer, Jeff Rew of Columbia, advocates for a 40-hour workweek spread across four workdays instead of five (”The best route to a four-day workweek is the 10-hour day,” Sept. 28). Anyone from the Baltimore area having to cross I-495 counterclockwise into Virginia is making a 4- or 5-hour commute in addition to an 8- or 10-hour workday. That means if Mr. Rew travels from Columbia crossing said bridge twice a day, his 4-times-10-hour workdays turn into an extra 16 hours a week given the gargantuan traffic snarls on the Capital Beltway.