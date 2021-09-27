Maryland’s $6 billion bridge rebuild offers a link to good jobs | READER COMMENTARY

The project, valued at an estimated $6 billion, would create an estimated 7,500 construction jobs. Making these jobs good jobs only adds to the positive economic impact of bridge and highway construction. This is an example of how to do infrastructure the right way. State Comptroller Peter Franchot deserves a salute for insisting on broad participation through the use of a strong project labor agreement. As Gov. Larry Hogan said in backing the project, it is “transformative.” It will not only be a sorely needed, traffic-busting modern bridge and roadway — it will also be a path to strengthen the middle class.