In this season of giving, please consider donating to the American Heart Association | READER COMMENTARY

The holidays are a time for giving. As we approach one of the biggest giving days of the year, Giving Tuesday, many may be looking for a cause to support. This year, I urge others to consider supporting the American Heart Association, a cause that is relentlessly working to save and improve lives each and every day.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of all Americans. As a survivor of both heart failure and stroke, and the daughter of a mother who lived with heart disease and died after a heart attack earlier this year, this cause is particularly important to me (”Second pig heart transplant patient dies at University of Maryland Medical Center after showing signs of organ rejection,” Oct. 31).

Donations made on Giving Tuesday will help fund lifesaving research and procedures like those that gave me a second chance at life after my diagnosis 10 years ago, as well as allow the American Heart Association to advocate for healthier communities, improve patient care and work toward equitable health for all people.

As an added bonus, donors can triple their impact when giving to the American Heart Association this year. From Nov. 22-27, the American Heart Association will receive a triple match, up to $200,000, for donations made directly at heart.org/donate. In addition, gifts will be double matched Nov. 28 for Giving Tuesday. The gift matches are made possible by extraordinary donors who wish for their lifesaving gift to be anonymous.

I hope others will join me in supporting the American Heart Association on this Giving Tuesday, as a gesture made from the heart will certainly benefit the hearts of those struggling with cardiovascular disease.

— Brooke Bognanni, Baltimore

