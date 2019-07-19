Former British ambassador is no hero

This is no mere exercise in hypothetical scenario-mongering. Every indication is that Her Majesty’s government is actively creating the very situation of which Mr. Darroch is so desirous. First, the British seized an Iranian tanker on the open seas on July 4, a clear act of piracy. Five days later, they made the highly dubious claim that Iran had unsuccessfully attempted to retaliate. It all strongly reeks of a Gulf of Tonkin type of set-up to overcome President Trump’s opposition to a new war. In one of his later cables, Mr. Darroch even brazenly asserts that British policy is to “flood the zone” of the president’s close advisers with their operatives so as to manipulate him in the direction preferred by the permanent warfare crowd!