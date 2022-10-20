Congress must broaden Alzheimer’s research | READER COMMENTARY

Hundreds of participants begin the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday morning at Centennial Park in Ellicott City. Sept. 26, 2022. (Doug Kapustin/Baltimore Sun Media). (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Alzheimer’s disease is impacting more Maryland families than ever before. However, it disproportionately affects older Black and Hispanic Americans over older white Americans. Despite this statistic, decades of Alzheimer’s research does not include sufficient participation or data from Black or Hispanic people to be representative of the U.S. population (”NIH expands faster path used to develop COVID-19 screening to tests, therapies for Alzheimer’s and other neurological disorders,” Oct. 17). This underrepresentation harms research and restricts knowledge of how an approved therapy or diagnostic may affect the populations most likely to need it.

The Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act can change that. This bipartisan legislation would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer’s and other dementia clinical trials by expanding education and outreach to these populations, encouraging the diversity of clinical trial staff and reducing the participation burden, among other initiatives.

The ENACT Act would create a path to improve Alzheimer’s care for all of us and address how research and care are delivered to underrepresented communities. On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association, I want to thank members of Maryland’s congressional delegation including U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger for signing on as co-sponsors of this legislation. I ask that U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and other delegation members join them soon.

If your family needs information and support for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia, contact our 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

— David McShea, Towson

The writer is executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter.

