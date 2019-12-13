As someone who is caring for a grandparent with dementia, I personally understand the direct impact it has on Maryland families. Today, Alzheimer’s is the only leading cause of death without a means to prevent, cure, or even slow its progression. This makes the daily efforts of so many people that much more important. The number of individuals aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia is projected to grow from approximately 5.6 million to 13.8 million by the year 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. However, an increase in research funding to develop a potential medical breakthrough to prevent, slow, or cure the disease can alter this projection. Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s disease — which is why Congress must remain committed to action on this devastating disease.