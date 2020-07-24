We can promote awareness for Alzheimer’s amid the COVID-19 pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

Many lives have been impacted during these unprecedented times causing us to look forward to life after coronavirus. Adjusting to the recommended public health guidelines, such as social distancing and wearing a mask, has brought upon this idea of a new normal. This combined with a transition to a virtual environment has made the virus more tangible. Moreover, this COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the importance of public health as a collective effort between public and private sectors. It is increasingly important to be conscious of those individuals most susceptible to COVID-19. Today, approximately 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and remain a vulnerable population (”‘What’s best for Willa?’ Maryland families agonize over nursing home decisions during coronavirus pandemic,” May 29). Even more people are involved in caring for their loved ones with the disease and look to researchers, public health officials and congressional members for a solution.