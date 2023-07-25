Take these steps to hold off Alzheimer’s | READER COMMENTARY

Marilyn Browne-Williams helps her husband Mervin Williams, who has Alzheimer's disease, with his painting at an assisted living facility in Sykesville. Maintaining strong social connections is believed to slow dementia. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Sun readers were probably surprised and possibly alarmed to read that Maryland has the highest rate of Alzheimer’s disease among all the states and that 12.9% of Maryland residents and 16.6% of Baltimore residents who are age 65 years or over are estimated to have the disease (“Study: Baltimore ranks among jurisdictions with highest Alzheimer’s disease prevalence,” July 19).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recently approved a drug to treat Alzheimer’s, but the treatment regimen is expensive, difficult to manage, associated with significant side effects and shows only modest benefit.

However, there is some good news. Although there are no guarantees, a number of lifestyle changes have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s. These include managing blood sugar and blood pressure, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, avoiding excessive drinking, preventing/correcting hearing loss, being physically active and getting enough sleep. Maintaining strong social connections and staying mentally active may also be beneficial.

The high rate of Alzheimer’s disease in Maryland should be a wake-up call for all of us. Follow the old adage that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

The writer is a professor emeritus in pediatrics at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

