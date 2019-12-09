I had to laugh at some of the reasons for not impeaching President Donald Trump, especially No. 3, saying foolish things (“What’s impeachable? A user’s guide,” Dec. 4) Anyone who voted for President Trump gets the joke.
Journalists still don’t realize he loves taunting and baiting them with outrageous quips just to see their heads explode! The editorial was just another example of how journalists get trolled all the time and have no idea how to handle him.
Bill Somers, Worthington, Ohio
