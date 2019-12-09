xml:space="preserve">
Noah Feldman, professor of law at Harvard University, Pamela Karlan, professor of law at Stanford University, Michael Gerhardt, professor of law at University of North Carolina, and Jonathan Turley, professor of law at The George Washington University Law School, at the witness table of the House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Inquiry Hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/TNS)

I had to laugh at some of the reasons for not impeaching President Donald Trump, especially No. 3, saying foolish things (“What’s impeachable? A user’s guide,” Dec. 4) Anyone who voted for President Trump gets the joke.

Journalists still don’t realize he loves taunting and baiting them with outrageous quips just to see their heads explode! The editorial was just another example of how journalists get trolled all the time and have no idea how to handle him.

Bill Somers, Worthington, Ohio

