Sun’s ‘morons’ get petty on Trump’s 9/11 claims

Baltimore Sun |
Sep 13, 2019 | 1:32 PM
A memorial for the victims of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, in Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The recent “Alternative Fact of the Week” was one of the most predictable, boring pieces of yellow journalism (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Commemorating the anniversary of Donald Trump’s false 9/11 claims,” Sept. 12). Every Friday you pound on President Donald Trump while out your backdoor the most inept people on the planet are trying to right a sinking ship.

Baltimore has the highest per capita murder rate in the country, failing schools and a drug problem that seems to never go away. However, what do the morons at The Baltimore Sun talk about? Whether the president had a view of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. Can you be any more petty?

Jim May, Stevenson

