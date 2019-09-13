Sun’s ‘morons’ get petty on Trump’s 9/11 claims

The recent “Alternative Fact of the Week” was one of the most predictable, boring pieces of yellow journalism (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Commemorating the anniversary of Donald Trump’s false 9/11 claims,” Sept. 12). Every Friday you pound on President Donald Trump while out your backdoor the most inept people on the planet are trying to right a sinking ship.
Baltimore has the highest per capita murder rate in the country, failing schools and a drug problem that seems to never go away. However, what do the morons at The Baltimore Sun talk about? Whether the president had a view of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. Can you be any more petty?
Jim May, Stevenson
