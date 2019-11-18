Marin Alsop’s evaluation of the management of the symphony is spot on. In addition to financial mismanagement, the symphony’s staff have lacked imagination for years and only take on the hard stuff when they find their backs against the wall (“BSO music director Marin Alsop criticizes how symphony is run, hints she is “nearing the end” of her tenure,” Nov. 13).
I wrote months ago about the incompetence of the president and the need for him to be replaced. His only claim to fame is that he downsized an orchestra in Michigan — that’s why he was hired.
It’s time for a new management formula, which President and CEO Peter Kjome is unable to comprehend. His hire was a tragic mistake that only multiplies with each day day he stays.
Bill Nerenberg, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.