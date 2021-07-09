Baltimore music lovers are grateful for Marin Alsop | READER COMMENTARY

I grew up in a family that placed a premium on music. My mother took me and my siblings to Mondawmin Mall every summer for outdoor concert performances by the Baltimore Pops Orchestra, which was made up of musicians from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. We sat in wooden folding chairs on the upper level parking lot and enjoyed Gershwin on warm July evenings. My siblings and I took private lessons at Peabody Conservatory. When I was in the 8th grade, I switched from violin to double bass. There were no bass lessons available and while our music director, Mathew Fraling, thought I could manage, John Mathews, the principal bassist with the BSO (and whose wife I knew from Peabody from when I studied flute as a young child), gave me a few lessons. I knew that moving from treble clef to bass clef with the EADG strings reversed and standing up with a big fiddle was not that simple.