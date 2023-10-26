Greater scrutiny of Senate candidates is helpful | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. David Trone who represents Maryland's 6th congressional district has campaigned frequently in Baltimore as a Democratic primary candidate for the U.S. Senate. File. (Baltimore Sun staff) (Baltimore Sun staff)

Dan Rodricks is doing Maryland voters a great service with his in-depth reporting on candidates Angela Alsobrooks and David Trone who are vying for Ben Cardin’s seat in the U.S. Senate (”Dan Rodricks: Sensibly empathetic, Md. Senate candidate David Trone pushes restorative justice,” Oct. 24).

Both these candidates are strong applicants for the job and this will be a difficult primary vote for us. With more promised in future columns, Dan has already provided greater insight than is typically gleaned from campaign literature.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

