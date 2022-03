Members of the Baltimore All-Star Marching Unit perform in 2012. (Matthew Paul D'Agostino, The Baltimore Sun) (Matthew Paul D'Agostino, The Baltimore Sun)

The most exciting and best presentation at the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade was from Charm City. The Baltimore All-Stars Marching Unit really excited the crowd. Thanks, Baltimore, for sending your troupe to the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection and for their participation in a grand American tradition.

— Wayne E. Williams, Camden, New Jersey

