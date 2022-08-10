Alito has inserted religious doctrine into Supreme Court | READER COMMENTARY

In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School's Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Justice Alito mocked foreign leaders' criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month's ruling. (Notre Dame Law School via AP) (AP)

Dan Rodricks’ column, “Alito laments loss of faith, but it’s the Supreme Court’s credibility he should worry about” (Aug. 5), was spot on. I would like to add that when Justice Samuel Alito used the word “egregious” to describe the Roe v. Wade decision, he was saying that the seven justices were awful in their decision. He could have said that he respectfully disagrees, but he didn’t. He arrogantly said the decision was egregious.

So, a justice who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a 58-42 vote thinks that justices who were confirmed by far greater margins, Harry A. Blackmun (94-0), author of Roe, and Chief Justice Warren E. Burger (74-3), who supported Roe, were egregious. When you insert your religious beliefs into court decisions, it is you, Justice Alito, who are guilty of egregious decisions.

— Howard S. Bernstein, Baltimore

