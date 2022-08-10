Alito has inserted religious doctrine into Supreme Court | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks’ column, “Alito laments loss of faith, but it’s the Supreme Court’s credibility he should worry about” (Aug. 5), was spot on. I would like to add that when Justice Samuel Alito used the word “egregious” to describe the Roe v. Wade decision, he was saying that the seven justices were awful in their decision. He could have said that he respectfully disagrees, but he didn’t. He arrogantly said the decision was egregious.
So, a justice who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a 58-42 vote thinks that justices who were confirmed by far greater margins, Harry A. Blackmun (94-0), author of Roe, and Chief Justice Warren E. Burger (74-3), who supported Roe, were egregious. When you insert your religious beliefs into court decisions, it is you, Justice Alito, who are guilty of egregious decisions.
— Howard S. Bernstein, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.