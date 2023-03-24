With Alfred C.D. Vaughn’s passing, a ‘mighty oak’ has fallen in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

There is an African proverb that says, “When an old man dies, a library burns to the ground.” This past Sunday, as many in the Protestant faith looked to the Cross of Calvary in celebration of Lent, a mighty oak fell when the Rev. Dr. Alfred C.D. Vaughn found his rest in the bosom of an eternal God — a God he spent the last 60 years preaching about in a local West Baltimore community (“The Rev. Dr. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, longtime pastor of Sharon Baptist Church and influential force in Baltimore, dies,”) March 22. Without a doubt, his loss will be felt throughout the nation because his influence extended beyond the insulated community of Sandtown-Winchester. His branches reached far and wide, touching the ministries of men and woman everywhere.

Clergy from around the nation will feel the impact of his loss, especially women whom he championed to be lifted above the often-oppressive biblical interpretations that limited their gifts. Because Reverend Vaughn was a mighty oak for seasoned and newly minted clergy to lean upon, his shoes will difficult to fill. He simply loved the “foolishness of preaching” and the foolishness of some preachers. He loved them, and in return we loved on him. Nothing was more heartwarming than hearing his gentle laugh or word of encouragement. Many of us are blessed and better because of the time we’ve spent sitting under the ecclesial foliage of his wisdom.

Reverend Vaughn has served as president of the Hampton University Ministers Conference as well as the president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Baltimore. He was also the dean of theology at both Eastern Seminary and Virginia Seminary.

In my work with faith leaders in the DMV area, I often went directly to Reverend Vaughn before making any major organizing moves. His name alone garnered the respect and drawing power necessary for an effective clergy gathering or call to action. He made organizing pastors easy. His name and support meant the road would be so much easier to navigate. I would often be asked, “How in the world did you get all these preachers in one place?” I would simply point over to Reverend Vaughn.

But as I reflect upon his influence and life, what stands out is his integrity. When the history books are written and the story is told about this amazing faith leader, they will have to say that what made preachers like him special was when their public life mirrored their private lives. He was a certified Baptist preacher and a man of great integrity, but most importantly, he was one heck of a convincing Christian. Reverend Vaughn believed in the power of Jesus. He loved to call on the name of Jesus. He and his wife, Dr. Lillian Vaughan, have demonstrated for an entire community what it means to be a faith leader. For that and so many other reasons, we mourn the falling of this mighty oak. Society owes him a debt of gratitude for leading us with the unwavering faith of a true man of God.

— Rev. Kevin Slayton, Baltimore

The writer is a local pastor and religious affairs chair for the Maryland State Conference of the NAACP and adjunct professor of religion at Lancaster Theological Seminary.

