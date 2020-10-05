Why tax alcohol? Here are about 95,000 reasons | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the added tax on the alcohol industry and increased booze sales (“Increase in alcohol tax could help address state’s health inequities,” Sept. 28), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that excessive alcohol use has led to “approximately 95,000 deaths and 2.8 million years of potential life lost (YPLL) each year in the United States from 2011-2015, shortening the lives of those who died by an average of 29 years.” The federal agency also warns that excessive drinking was responsible for 1 in 10 deaths among working-age adults aged 20-64 years.