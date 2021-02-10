For sake of brewery jobs, please don’t raise state sales tax on alcohol | READER COMMENTARY

As Marylanders, we compete with brewers in the state as well as with those in the surrounding area. Maryland’s sales tax rate on alcohol is already much higher than our neighbors. Virginia has a 5.3% tax, and Pennsylvania and West Virginia both have a 6% tax. Walking down main streets in Maryland, it is easy to see that our state’s bars and restaurants need assistance — not additional taxes. It will likely take years for our state’s bars and restaurants to get back to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxing them now will only make our community recovery more difficult.