Use alcohol tax to correct health care disparities | READER COMMENTARY

Public health works best when it is driven by data and aims to reduce disparities and protect health for everyone to reach their fullest potential. We were excited to read the recent commentary, “Increase in alcohol tax could help address state’s health inequities” (Sept. 28), by three state legislators who want to do just that: take action in a way that is both meaningful and has demonstrated effectiveness. Their plan to create health equity resource communities is a commonsense way to direct new resources into under-served communities to improve health care.