Think alcohol tax can finance health care? Think again. | READER COMMENTARY

In 2011, I was part of the health and disability coalition that convinced the General Assembly, with the support of then-Gov. Martin O’Malley, to increase the state alcohol tax from 6% to 9%. Mental health services were to receive 15% of the proceeds each year. So were addiction services. As it turned out, neither got a dime because in the session’s last days, legislative leaders rewrote the bill to dedicate almost all of the new revenue to school construction.