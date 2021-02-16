Don’t take lightly the harm caused by to-go alcohol | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent letter to the editor, Lisa Hawkins promotes cocktails to go (”To-go cocktails should be here to stay,” Feb. 15). But she fails to note the following important information:
“Excessive alcohol use led to approximately 88,000 deaths and 2.5 million years of potential life lost each year in the United States from 2006 — 2010, shortening the lives of those who died by an average of 30 years,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns. “Further, excessive drinking was responsible for 1 in 10 deaths among working-age adults aged 20-64 years.”
Yes, indeed, alcohol addiction and misuse are right up there with COVID-19 pandemic statistics. So where is the outcry? There is none!
B.H. Meyer, Elkridge
