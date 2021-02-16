xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Don’t take lightly the harm caused by to-go alcohol | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 16, 2021 12:14 PM
Alison Doyle Frary, a bartender at Killarney House in Davidsonville, sets up an alcohol to-go carrier with an Irish coffee, an Irish Mule and an Orange Crush. January 27, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun).
Alison Doyle Frary, a bartender at Killarney House in Davidsonville, sets up an alcohol to-go carrier with an Irish coffee, an Irish Mule and an Orange Crush. January 27, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun). (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

In a recent letter to the editor, Lisa Hawkins promotes cocktails to go (”To-go cocktails should be here to stay,” Feb. 15). But she fails to note the following important information:

“Excessive alcohol use led to approximately 88,000 deaths and 2.5 million years of potential life lost each year in the United States from 2006 — 2010, shortening the lives of those who died by an average of 30 years,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns. “Further, excessive drinking was responsible for 1 in 10 deaths among working-age adults aged 20-64 years.”

Advertisement

Yes, indeed, alcohol addiction and misuse are right up there with COVID-19 pandemic statistics. So where is the outcry? There is none!

B.H. Meyer, Elkridge

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement