Carryout alcohol’s impact on public health deserves review - and here’s where to find the best data | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 02, 2021 9:55 AM
Alison Doyle Frary, a bartender at Killarney House in Davidsonville, sets up an alcohol to-go carrier with an Irish coffee, an Irish Mule and an Orange Crush in January. A new law leaves it up to local liquor boards whether to continue to allow carryout mixed drinks. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun).
The Sun editorial, “Before Maryland makes carryout alcohol the norm, jurisdictions need more information about the potential impact” (June 30), was right in suggesting the need for additional data in evaluating the potential pros and cons of carry out alcohol sales. That data is in fact rigorously collected by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), one of the 27 Institutes that make up the National Institutes of Health.

The data set, part of the Alcohol Policy Information System, is publicly available for research on the NIAAA website and covers a wide range of topics including alcohol-related policies adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All alcohol policies should be driven by science with an eye toward their potential effects on public health.

Geoffrey K. Mumford, Baltimore

